Celestica CEO expects a bright 2005

This year is expected by Celestica’s CEO Stephen Delaney to be a bright one. Delaney sees great opportunities for increasing numbers of 100-million-dollar deals, or even bigger this year.

Celestica has an ongoing comprehensive restructuring program where 5500 employees will be laid off within 15 months. 85 percent of the remaining staff after the restructuring program will be working in low-cost regions such as China and Romania.



Margins will eventually be staked on future acquisitions. "I see us looking at acquisitions more from the capability additions point of view," Delaney said to Reuters. "It could be anything in the services-related field, as well as a geographical improvement that would be an alternative to a green fields (construction)."