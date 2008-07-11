Beckhoff opens subsidiary in Slovenia

Beckhoff Avtomatizacija commenced sales business in Slovenia in the middle of May 2008 with the opening of a new branch office in Medvode in North Ljubljana.

Beckhoff has thus further expanded its position in Central and Southern Europe in order to increase customer acquisition in the former Yugoslavian states.



Mechanical engineering in particular is one of the up-and-coming branches of the economy in Slovenia. “Our goal is, amongst other things, to support mechanical engineering companies in their growth and to grow with them,” explains Area Sales Manager Jens-Olaf Brede at the head office of Beckhoff Automation in Verl, Germany. However, Brede also anticipates good sales prospects for Beckhoff technologies in the process industry. “With our local support, we can react to customer requests much quicker and provide the appropriate assistance,” says the new Managing Director of the Slovenian branch office, Bogdan Rojc.