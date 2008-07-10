Impinj acquires Intel's UHF RFID Reader Chip Operation

Impinj has acquired Intel's RFID operation, a business created by Intel's New Business Initiatives (NBI) incubator and which developed the award-winning R1000 RFID reader chip. Financial terms of the acquisition are not being disclosed.

The acquisition of Intel assets further enhances Impinj's position in the RFID market by adding a high-performance, integrated reader radio chip to the Impinj family of UHF Gen 2 RFID products. For developers of UHF RFID readers and reader-modules, the R1000 chip provides superior levels of design flexibility, integrating onto a single chip 90% of the components required for a reader radio. By delivering unprecedented performance, integration and cost effectiveness to a worldwide customer base, the R1000 chip enables all reader form factors -- fixed, mobile, embedded and others -- in applications across numerous vertical markets, including supply chain management, asset tracking, authentication and access control.



"This acquisition is a huge step for Impinj, accelerating our drive to deliver the highest performance, most cost effective RFID products available from any vendor anywhere," said William T. Colleran, Ph.D., president and CEO of Impinj. "Adding the R1000 reader chip to Impinj's market-leading portfolio of tag chips and fixed-reader products allows us to deliver exceptional price-performance and enable a new category of customers who are developing their own game-changing products based upon Impinj technology."