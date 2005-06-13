Philips and Future in European distribution agreement

Royal Philips Electronics and Future Electronics have announced that Future will be the franchised distributor for all Philips’ semiconductor products in Europe.

The new agreement should be complete by June 1, 2005 and will give customers another channel for purchasing Philips products and obtaining design support. Future has already been a partner of Philips in the Americas and Asia for many years.



Future Electronics will now have the opportunity to design in and sell Philips’ broad portfolio of semiconductors including microcontrollers, discretes, logic, analog and communication products. Also, Future will benefit from being able to offer its customers a wide range of products complementing Lumileds Lighting’s Luxeon solid-state light sources, including general lighting products, automotive lighting, cellphone camera flashes, computer monitors, televisions, flashlights, and other applications. Future’s strong marketing, engineering, and supply chain programs will provide Philips with a differentiated partner to continue to grow in Europe. Future will put significant emphasis on major growth areas such as lighting, metering, and telecom technologies while expanding its coverage into mass markets and into Eastern Europe and the Baltic States.