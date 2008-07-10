Numonyx and Elpida collaborate on NOR flash memory

Elpida and Numonyx have signed a letter of intent to enter into a foundry agreement for Numonyx to utilize Elpida’s leading-edge 300mm wafer fab in Hiroshima to manufacture NOR flash memory.

The agreement will enable Numonyx to increase production while reducing the costs to make high-density NOR flash commonly used in mobile phones and embedded applications.



This agreement allows Numonyx to boost its ability to meet demand for its products, especially as it increases its focus on the embedded NOR market segment. The deal also allows Elpida to utilize its fab equipment efficiently and longer by engaging in both foundry and DRAM manufacturing using different generation technologies.



The companies will begin technology transfer and development activities for Elpida’s Hiroshima Plant soon, with initial production expected in the middle of next year. Elpida will allocate a portion of its capacity of approximately 120,000 wafers per month to Numonyx for the production of both 65nm NOR flash products as well as the upcoming 45nm process technology.



Following today’s LOI, Numonyx and Elpida plan to conclude their negotiations and finalize a definitive agreement within the current quarter.