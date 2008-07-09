Kenwood selects Wolfson for its first digital audio recorder

Wolfson Microelectronics announces that its WM8985 CODEC has been selected as a key audio component in Kenwood’s first PCM digital audio recorder, the MGR-A7.

This compact digital audio recorder delivers high quality WAV, MP3 and WMA playback and is equipped with three microphones for sound recording in a wide range of situations. Kenwood turned to Wolfson to provide the kind of reliable high performance and low power consumption audio needed in the portable consumer electronics environment.



The WM8985 is a low power, high performance Class A/B to Class D switchable stereo CODEC designed for portable multimedia applications, which require ultra low power consumption. Featuring ADC performance of 93dB SNR and a programmable noise filter, the WM8985 ensures low power consumption with no compromise to recorded audio quality and audio playback.