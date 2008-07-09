Elprint's production back up and running on Monday

The production at the Norwegian PCB supplier Elprint starts up again on Monday. The trustee has completed the bankruptcy proceedures and handed the company over to the SG Finans, which is now trying to kick-start operations again.

Elprint, or rather Elprint's operations, is now in the hands of the finance company SG Finans, which plans to have operations back on track soon. On Monday, the production will be up and running again. It is estimated that - during a four-week period - the production will establish itself under the new ownership.



"Now I have issued a test period of four weeks to see if operations are still viable," says Odd Sörensen, responsible for Elprint at SG Finans to evertiq.



He is responsible for SG Finans in the negotiations with the new owners. He told evertiq that they would like to take a part in the company in future, but as a bank they can not operate the company. Odd Sorensen is in contact with two interested parties, both of whom also operate in the PCB manufacturing industry. However, names were held confidential to this point. Mr Sörensen stated that negociations with the new owners should have made more progress next week.