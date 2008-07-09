TT electronics to lay off 57 more

As evertiq reported earlier, AB Automation is set to lay off 157 employees at its Cardiff facility. All production operations are to be transferred to TT Electronics Integrated Manufacturing Services in Rogerstone, Wales.

However, BBC reports, that a further 75 jobs will be lost at the Newport sister-site as part of the restructuring. Staff has been informed that the redundancy programme for the 75 employees will be effect between July and December 2008.



As reported earlier, the company blames foreign competition for the closure of the plant in Cardiff. It said in an official statement that over the last two years, the Cardiff facility has produced deteriorating financial results and it was concluded that the facility could not be made viable.