Acer to sell its stake in Apacer

Acer is to sell its 34.4% stake in the memory module subsidiary Apacer Technology. Powerchip Semiconductor (PSC), A-Data Technology and Apacer's current management team are said to buy the Acer shares state industry sources.

PSC - although it is said to take a small share of the cer stake - will be the biggest shareholder of Apacer with an almost 25% stake, reports DigiTimes. The Apacer management is said to increase its stake to a 20% holding, followed by A-Data with a future holding of 5-10%, the report states.