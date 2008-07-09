Electronics Production | July 09, 2008
EV Group supplies equipment to STMicroelectronics
Austrian based EV Group has received a multi-million-euro order from STMicroelectronics for its 300-mm bonding, alignment and photoresist processing tools.
EVG's fully automated tools are installed at ST's 300-mm through-silicon-via (TSV) pilot line in Crolles, France and used in the manufacture of CMOS imaging sensors (CIS).
Industry experts have anticipated that the first products that feature TSV technology are expected to hit the market in 2008 and will include flash memory and image sensors, similar to what ST is developing with the help of EVG's 300-mm solutions. The production of these devices by a high-volume manufacturer (HVM) like ST marks a significant validation milestone for this technology, which is still in its infancy. TSV adoption, however, continues to rapidly gain traction, given its demonstrated advantages that include higher performance, increased functionality, a smaller footprint and lower power consumption. Recognizing the potential early on, EVG has been a champion of bringing this technology to market commercialization. Key to this effort, the company is a founding member of the EMC-3D international consortium, which is chartered with developing the 3D market infrastructure by demonstrating a cost-effective, manufacturable, stackable TSV interconnection technology.
According to Gareth Bignell, Program Manager, 300mm Equipment Selection, STMicroelectronics, "ST is committed to accelerating the manufacturing of 3D TSV-based devices into high volume. As such, we're turning to trusted suppliers, like EVG, who can help us maintain our competitive edge by minimizing manufacturing risks, while increasing the speed of implementation and time to market. At the same time, we also expect nothing less than superior and comprehensive service and support so that our facility can continue to run at benchmark levels -- we expect that EVG's solid and dependable support will continue to be a significant help in this area."
"We are extremely pleased with the confidence ST, a long-standing customer of our 200-mm solutions, now also has in our leading-edge 300-mm portfolio, which is ideally suited for the burgeoning, but complex, 3D-TSV market. Yet, we believe TSV technology holds tremendous potential and we are poised and committed to being a key player in this space," said EVG's Executive Technology Director, Paul Lindner. "This milestone order from ST is testament to our ability to meet this chipmaker's rigorous demands for reliable performance, uniformity and repeatability -- backed, of course, by our unwavering 24/7 customer support," he added.
Industry experts have anticipated that the first products that feature TSV technology are expected to hit the market in 2008 and will include flash memory and image sensors, similar to what ST is developing with the help of EVG's 300-mm solutions. The production of these devices by a high-volume manufacturer (HVM) like ST marks a significant validation milestone for this technology, which is still in its infancy. TSV adoption, however, continues to rapidly gain traction, given its demonstrated advantages that include higher performance, increased functionality, a smaller footprint and lower power consumption. Recognizing the potential early on, EVG has been a champion of bringing this technology to market commercialization. Key to this effort, the company is a founding member of the EMC-3D international consortium, which is chartered with developing the 3D market infrastructure by demonstrating a cost-effective, manufacturable, stackable TSV interconnection technology.
According to Gareth Bignell, Program Manager, 300mm Equipment Selection, STMicroelectronics, "ST is committed to accelerating the manufacturing of 3D TSV-based devices into high volume. As such, we're turning to trusted suppliers, like EVG, who can help us maintain our competitive edge by minimizing manufacturing risks, while increasing the speed of implementation and time to market. At the same time, we also expect nothing less than superior and comprehensive service and support so that our facility can continue to run at benchmark levels -- we expect that EVG's solid and dependable support will continue to be a significant help in this area."
"We are extremely pleased with the confidence ST, a long-standing customer of our 200-mm solutions, now also has in our leading-edge 300-mm portfolio, which is ideally suited for the burgeoning, but complex, 3D-TSV market. Yet, we believe TSV technology holds tremendous potential and we are poised and committed to being a key player in this space," said EVG's Executive Technology Director, Paul Lindner. "This milestone order from ST is testament to our ability to meet this chipmaker's rigorous demands for reliable performance, uniformity and repeatability -- backed, of course, by our unwavering 24/7 customer support," he added.
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments