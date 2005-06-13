Ontime Networks now part of the Westermo group

Westermo, an industrial data communication company with representatives in over 30 countries, has acquired the majority of the Swedish-Norwegian company, Ontime Networks which is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.



Ontime Networks was established in 2000 and has in that short time developed and marketed a very high quality range of industrial Ethernet products.



OnTime Networks have employees both in Norway and in Sweden. Sweden has hosted the development department whilst sales, marketing and administration has been located in Norway.



The merger of the two Companies now means that the Westermo group has a more complete range of industrial data communication products from serial converters to Ethernet switches with integrated timeservers.



Ethernet is the fastest growing sector of the industrial data communication market with many competing companies from Europe, USA and Asia.