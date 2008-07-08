Sunburst EMS installs DEK Horizon Printer

Sunburst EMS has installed a DEK Horizon 03i printer to its manufacturing lines to upgrade its PCB manufacturing capability and expanded its range of applications.

In making the announcement, Andrew Chase, President & CEO, said “The system is easily adapted to host a variety of performance upgrades and flexibility, particularly for companies that require high throughput and rapid changeover capabilities. Horizon 03i suits our needs regarding low cost of ownership, as well.”



Horizon 03i features DEK’s Instinctiv user interface, and the new ISCAN Intelligent Scalable Control Area Network that replaces the traditional wiring loom with a faster, lighter and more reliable bus system supporting advanced features.



Mr Chase added, “Our expectation is to reduce or eliminate print-related non-conformances by a minimum of 20% within the first 60 days of operation, part of SUNBURST’s ongoing commitment to quality improvements across the board.”