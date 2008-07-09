Brantham finishes 1. phase in upgrade

The UK based EMS-provider Brantham has completed phase 1 of its upgrade plan. The second phase is due for completion in November, when we will update again.

The new stores area is progressing well, goods inwards and the majority of the components, raw materials and packaging have been transferred into the new stores facility. The majority of the kitting is now carried out from areas assigned to corresponding manufacturing Cells.



New ESD Floor and Lighting Installed

The surface mount and 3 manufacturing cell areas have had their floors re-laid using the latest in ESD interlocking tile technology. The flooring has been tested to BS EN 61340-5-1:2001 and the surface resistance of the tiles falls between 3.0 x 104 ohm and 3.4 x 105 ohm. The contact resistance falls between 3.6 x 105 ohm and 9.5 x105 ohm. The test results meet with the requirements of BS EN 61340 for floor coverings that are to be used as a primary ground. In addition Brantham ha revamped its SMT facility.



Brantham is also actively working with BSI to achieve the internationally recognised ISO14001 standard of accreditation to put in place an effective Environmental Management System (EMS). To this end the company has embarked on a 6-phase route BSS 8555 STEMS (Steps to Environmental Management Systems) that will be completed in June 2010.