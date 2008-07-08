TT electronics confirms Cardiff closure

As evertiq reported earlier, TT electronics has decided to close its Cardiff facility. Additional to that it said that production will be transferred to its Rogerstone facility.

TT electronics has - in line with previously stated plans - confirmed its intention to cease manufacture of electronic systems for automotive climate control products at its factory based near Cardiff in South Wales.



The closure costs are said to be offset by the proceeds from property sales. Production will be transferred to a nearby electronic manufacturing services operation in Rogerstone, Wales.



The automotive market for climate control systems has experienced intense competition in recent years with pressure to reduce prices and increasing competition from low cost regions such as China and Eastern Europe. The financial performance of the Cardiff operation has deteriorated over the last two years and the Board has concluded that the facility is not viable.

