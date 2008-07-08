Brantham signs JV with Bulgarian Partner

The U based EMS-provider Brantham has now signed a Joint Venture agreement with ATM Electronics, in Sofia, Bulgaria.

Managing Director Simon Cruddace comments: "This arrangement comes after many months of background work and a lengthy selection process. It will enable the Brantham Group to offer its customer base the complete one stop shop. Low Cost Region (LCR) manufacturing is now a must for some of our strategic customers and target customers and to this end we are delighted to have this option with ATM. We have been most impressed with the service , flexibility and quality that is offered by ATM and this will be enhanced with engineering and commercial support provided by Brantham. With labour rates typically lower than the rest of Europe, their location is key, being only 2 1/2 hours by air from London and an ability to freight goods at reasonable cost by road in less than a week in either direction".