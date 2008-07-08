RoHS | July 08, 2008
Swedish EIF sees major problems with RoHS proposal from the Öko-Institut
The candidate substances for potential inclusion in RoHS proposed by the Öko-Institut will have devastating consequences for Swedish (and European) electronic manufacturing SMEs, states the Swedish Association of Electronics Industries, EIF.
Already the present RoHS directive had serious impact on the Swedish electronic manufacturing SMEs. The higher melting temperature of the lead-free alloys demanded major investments in soldering equipment and higher energy costs as well as uncertainty of long term reliability in harsh environments.
The proposal from Öko-Institut for a ban of a number (or all) organochlorine and organobromine compounds will include such vastly different substances as TBBP-A, PVC, Epoxy resins (adhesives, coatings and resins) and Flux activators.
Nearly all laminates contain an epoxy resin reacted with the flame retardant TBBP-A, which is regarded as non-toxic and OK for use according to REACH. As no substitute substances are drop-in replacements a ban will require redesigning, requalification and recertification of all products which would cost billions of Euros in Sweden alone, not to mention the sums in the rest of EU and globally. This without any environmental or health benefits, but with a number of uncertainties regarding environment and health impacts as well as regarding product reliability as the substitute substances are not tested.
The higher soldering temperatures needed for lead-free soldering combined with the maximum allowed temperature set by the components results in a narrower process window compared to pre-RoHS. Fluxes used for soldering most often contain organohalids as activators. A ban of these organohalids will reduce the process window even further and probably requiring an inert soldering atmosphere (which once again demands investment in new soldering equipment). A too narrow soldering process window will increase the number of unsatisfactory solder joints jeopardizing the reliability of the joint and hence the finished product.
Like the first ROHS implementation, an expanded RoHS will be spread into industries outside the scope of the ROHS directive. Manufacturers of long life, high reliability products, e.g. in the energy (both old and renewable) and transportation sectors, needs to run a RoHS compliant process (and stock) in parallel with their mature, well established process. The suppliers in those sectors have to guaranty the operation and cannot afford to use untested processes and materials, especially for products used in the harsh environment existing in different transportation applications.
For SMEs it is unachievable to control the whole supply chain for e.g. plastic parts manufactured in Asia. Imported parts and products can be analyzed but this has to be done for every produced batch and not just for every shipment increasing lead time and cost.
If the proposed bans will be a reality it will cause an enormous cost increase, amplify end user price, cause severe financial problems for SMEs (putting a lot of companies out of business and consequently increasing unemployment), decrease competition on the market and also severely slow down product development and all this without achieving any environmental benefits whatsoever.
Author: EIF
The proposal from Öko-Institut for a ban of a number (or all) organochlorine and organobromine compounds will include such vastly different substances as TBBP-A, PVC, Epoxy resins (adhesives, coatings and resins) and Flux activators.
Nearly all laminates contain an epoxy resin reacted with the flame retardant TBBP-A, which is regarded as non-toxic and OK for use according to REACH. As no substitute substances are drop-in replacements a ban will require redesigning, requalification and recertification of all products which would cost billions of Euros in Sweden alone, not to mention the sums in the rest of EU and globally. This without any environmental or health benefits, but with a number of uncertainties regarding environment and health impacts as well as regarding product reliability as the substitute substances are not tested.
The higher soldering temperatures needed for lead-free soldering combined with the maximum allowed temperature set by the components results in a narrower process window compared to pre-RoHS. Fluxes used for soldering most often contain organohalids as activators. A ban of these organohalids will reduce the process window even further and probably requiring an inert soldering atmosphere (which once again demands investment in new soldering equipment). A too narrow soldering process window will increase the number of unsatisfactory solder joints jeopardizing the reliability of the joint and hence the finished product.
Like the first ROHS implementation, an expanded RoHS will be spread into industries outside the scope of the ROHS directive. Manufacturers of long life, high reliability products, e.g. in the energy (both old and renewable) and transportation sectors, needs to run a RoHS compliant process (and stock) in parallel with their mature, well established process. The suppliers in those sectors have to guaranty the operation and cannot afford to use untested processes and materials, especially for products used in the harsh environment existing in different transportation applications.
For SMEs it is unachievable to control the whole supply chain for e.g. plastic parts manufactured in Asia. Imported parts and products can be analyzed but this has to be done for every produced batch and not just for every shipment increasing lead time and cost.
If the proposed bans will be a reality it will cause an enormous cost increase, amplify end user price, cause severe financial problems for SMEs (putting a lot of companies out of business and consequently increasing unemployment), decrease competition on the market and also severely slow down product development and all this without achieving any environmental benefits whatsoever.
Author: EIF
East West Manufacturing acquires Team Manufacturing East West Manufacturing, a design, manufacturing and distribution business, announces...
NAI opens second facility in China NAI, a manufacturer of connectivity solutions, has announced that it is opening a...
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments