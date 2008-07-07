NEC acquires Hungarian Linecom

NEC Europe has acquired Linecom, a Hungarian engineering company that has assisted NEC for more than 15 years, as part of reinforcing PASOLINK services and wireless business in Eastern Europe.

NEC's Eastern European PASOLINK business is continuing to expand year on year and now constitutes approximately 50% of PASOLINK's total European sales. This acquisition represents NEC's first specialized PASOLINK engineering group in the Eastern European market; where product customization, engineering, maintenance and support were formerly outsourced to Linecom.



Following the acquisition, NEC will be able to meet a wide range of customer needs through total solutions that include hardware services, product customization, engineering, maintenance and support. In addition to strengthening NEC's PASOLINK business in Eastern Europe, this acquisition will capitalize on Linecom's resources and know-how to enable NEC to efficiently develop strategic business in Western Europe and potentially drive new product expansion.



In order to promote new growth and business operations worldwide, NEC plans to establish local engineering companies, in addition to Linecom, that are expected to drive the company's advantageous position in the mobile and wireless communication systems market.