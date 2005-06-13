Foxconn to cut 300 jobs in Europe

EMS-provider Foxconn Oy, a subsidiary of Taiwanese electronics group Hon Hai Precision Industry, announced it will shed 200-300 jobs in its mobile phone assembly plants in Finland.

200 to 300 jobs would go as a result of the merging of operations in Lahti and Hollola, Finland. Foxconn employs around 600 people in Finland.



Hon Hai Precision Industry Co.,Ltd, with registered trade name Foxconn, is an international hi-tech industrial group with subsidiaries and operations throughout North America, Europe and Asia. Foxconn Oy, as a part of Foxconn Wireless Business Group of Hon Hai Precision Industry Co., Ltd, focus on European operations. The domicile of Foxconn Oy is Lahti. Foxconn also has plants in Hollola, Finland and Pécs, Hungary.



Foxconn bought the operations in Finland in 2004 from Eimo Corporation in a redemption process.