Gooch & Housego acquires General Optics

Gooch & Housego, the electro and precision optics developer and manufacturer based in the UK, has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the business and assets of General Optics from GSI Group for US$21.0 million. The sale is expected to close within 60 days, pending regulatory approval.

As a volume manufacturer of ultra-high quality optical components and coatings, General Optics is a supplier to the aerospace/defence sector, and also serves the telecommunications, semiconductor, metrology, biomedical and research markets. The company is also a supplier of ring laser gyroscope (RLG) mirrors and frames to manufacturers of inertial navigation systems.



General Optics was founded in 1974 and acquired by GSI Group Inc in 2000. It operates from manufacturing facilities located in Moorpark, California, where it employs 87 people.



Gooch & Housego maintains precision optics manufacturing capabilities in Ilminster, UK.