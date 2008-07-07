NXP changes management

Theo Classen, Executive Vice President responsible for Business Development at NXP, will retire from the company with effect from 1 August. Hein van der Zeeuw, Executive Vice President, responsible for Operations at NXP, has decided to resign from his duties per July 7 and will leave the company per October 1, 2008.

Both will relinquish their roles on NXP's Board of Management and Executive Management Team. Mr van der Zeeuw will act as an advisor to NXP until October 1, 2008.



“I am indebted to Mr Classen and r van der Zeeuw for the great support and leadership they have provided to NXP,” said NXP Chief Executive Officer, Frans van Houten. “I am grateful that Mr Classen was prepared to stay three years beyond his original planned retirement in 2005 to help create the new company. And I would like to thank Mr van der Zeeuw for his longstanding contributions to NXP, most notably leading the Multimarket Semiconductors Business Unit until last year with much success.”



Mark Hamersma, currently head of strategy, will assume Mr Classen's responsibility for business development and strategy at NXP. Chris Belden, currently responsible for global manufacturing, is appointed as Senior Vice President Operations. Both -Mr Hamersma and Mr Belden - will become members of the Executive Management Team reporting to Frans van Houten.