Intel to invest heavily in Ireland

Intel is said to invest several million Euros in its Leixlip, Kildare facility to increase the production of the next-generation Intel chips.

According to The Inquirer, Intel has approved a major investment to upgrade the Leixlip facility to start manufacturing newer technologies. The Irish plant is the biggest Non-US based facility for Intel and it employs around 5000 people.



The new investment seems to indicate that the chip manufacturer is committing to Ireland as a manufacturing location.