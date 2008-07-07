ISSI Names EBV Elektronik ‘Best European Distributor 2007’

Integrated Silicon Solution (ISSI) awards EBV Elektronik, an Avnet company, ‘Best European Distributor 2007’ for its performance and growing sales in CY 2007 by 30% in the EMEA region.

“In 2007 the European Distribution TAM for our products was flat to slightly down. The focus provided by the whole EBV European Sales Organisation coupled with ISSI’s long standing commitment to the SRAM, legacy DRAM and Automotive Markets meant EBV achieved year-on-year growth in the region of 30%”, said Glenn Louch, European Managing Director ISSI.



“Compared to EBV, whose commitment to the European market dates back to 1969, ISSI is a relative newcomer but the partnership is well founded and customers increasingly recognise the values of commitment and consistency. We award EBV as ‘Best Distributor of 2007’. The fact that we are making this award at our worldwide sales meeting in Shanghai, China, says everything about the markets we address today. EBV does what it takes to deliver total customer satisfaction; they have done so for years and will continue to do so. We thank them for their support and focus and look forward to many further years of mutual growth”.



“EBV and ISSI together target high growth markets with ISSI’s low-cost, high-quality semiconductor products and build up long-term relationships with our customers. I would like to thank ISSI for their support and also the entire EBV team for achieving this 30% sales growth, which really is an outstanding result in a declining market. We are sure that ISSI’s model of being a source of long-term supply for our customers’ needs and the strength of the EBV organisation will benefit our customers and ensure our mutual long term success”, says Slobodan Puljarevic, CEO and President of EBV Elektronik.