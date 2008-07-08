Rood Technology expands management team

ollowing the recent acquisition of the German company Microtec, ood Technology has also expanded its corporate management team.

Microtec’s present board will join Rood Technology’s Corporate Management Team in the following positions:



- Reinhard Pusch (54), CSO (Chief Sales Officer) and Vice-President

- Hans-Peter Neuber (50), COO (Chief Operating Officer).



Rood Technology‘s board of management and Microtec’s board have recently had intensive discussions about the strategy, integration and optimization, and see many benefits in a combination of both companies. While a functional matrix organization will be introduced, Microtec will continue as a legal entity. Rood Technology’s supervisory board intends to introduce Mr Pusch and Mr Neuber during an extraordinary shareholders’ meeting.