Daleba expands China team

Daleba Electronics has further expanded its Chinese operations. Part of the continually expanding TCL Group, Daleba has its own manufacturing facilities in Hertford as well as factories based within the Far Eastern Shenzhen and Guang Dong provinces.

With the creation of 5 new positions, Daleba now employs a total of 27 personnel within their manufacturing facilities in Hong Kong and China. This representation speak fluent Mandarin, Cantonese and English; with many having gained vital manufacturing knowledge and experience from having worked in western countries. Daleba also benefit from having employed a native Chinese employee within the UK to liaise with both the Hong Kong and Chinese operations. This step has been taken to specifically help add value and ensure that all communication and correspondence is accurately followed so that customers receive a seamless purchasing solution from Europe and Asia.



The creation of the new positions has enabled Daleba to strengthen their technical and quality support teams to help manage their unprecedented sales growth from major OEMs within the automotive and industrial sectors of the European marketplace.