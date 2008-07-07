SYSGO opens new office in Rostock, Germany

The new office in Rostock is intended to promote SYSGO's PikeOS as well as offer services for related certification projects in security critical markets. The new development office will employ 15 engineers over the next 18 months.

The state of Mecklenburg-Vorpommern and the city of Rostock have built a cluster for aerospace in Rostock which was a big aerospace location before the World War II. The development center will work on safety-critical project in the fields of aerospace, railway and automotive.



"Rostock offers a good basis for hightech companies", states the new office manager Jan Blumenthal. "Our office is close to Rostock University and we will get qualified software engineers for embedded systems."



"Without the help from local authorities, this nmew office would not have opened that fast", said Knut Degen, founder of SYSGO. "What in March 2008 was discussed as a cooperation project between Sysgo and the university in Rostock, has developed - within 3 months - into a new development office for PikeOS."