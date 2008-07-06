Electronics Production | July 06, 2008
Thales & Safran to supply<br>electronics to Learjet 85
Premier of Quebec and Prime Minister of France Witness Signature of Declaration of Intent Between Bombardier Aerospace and SAFRAN Group as Well as Bombardier Aerospace and THALES Avionics SA.
Quebec Premier Jean Charest and the Prime Minister of France, Francois Fillon, has witnessed the signature of two declarations of intent during a ceremony celebrating business relations between Bombardier Aerospace and two French companies, SAFRAN Group and THALES Avionics SA, as a symbolic reflection of the relationship between Quebec and France.
Bombardier Aerospace, the world's third largest civil aircraft manufacturer, and France's SAFRAN Group, an international electronics firm, today underlined the importance of their corporate relationship by signing a declaration of intent recognizing the growing business ties between the two corporations.
Guy C. Hachey, President and Chief Operating Officer, Bombardier Aerospace, and Emeric d'Arcimoles, Deputy General Director, International Development, SAFRAN Group, signed the declaration of intent highlighting the recent selection of SAFRAN Group subsidiaries Messier Bugatti and Aircelle as official suppliers on Bombardier's new all-composite Learjet 85 aircraft. Messier Bugatti will be supplying complete packages consisting of wheels and brakes, brake control system, steering system and landing extension and retraction system, while Aircelle will provide the engine nacelles and thrust reversers.
Quebec manufacturers are key contributors on the new Learjet 85 program, led by engine supplier Pratt & Whitney Canada and landing gear supplier Heroux-Devtek Inc. The Canadian division of French manufacturer THALES Avionics SA is also featured as the provider of the spoiler system. To date, over 35 percent of the bill of materials contracts on the Learjet 85 aircraft originates in Quebec. SAFRAN Group's contracts account for approximately 11 percent.
Bombardier Aerospoace and THALES Avionics SA on research and development
Bombardier Aerospace and Thales Avionics SA, a French company, also highlighted their respective research and development expertise by signing a declaration of intent towards the implementation of research project on the protection of electronic components of aircraft on-board systems.
Bombardier Aerospace and THALES Avionics SA put forward a research project named Electronic components protection against radiation events (SEU/MBU). The objective is to develop and validate solutions to limit the systems' sensitivity to cosmic radiations, at both the basic electronic components and the architectures' levels.
The project will also define standard testing and analysis procedures for the qualification and certification of airborne electronic equipments.
Launched on October 30, 2007 the new Learjet 85 aircraft will be the first Bombardier jet to feature an all-composite structure and will be the first all-composite structure business jet designed for type certification under U.S. Federal Aviation Administration FAR Part 25.
