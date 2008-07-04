Siltronic and Qimonda cooperate on basic research

Siltronic and Qimonda Dresden have established a cooperation as part of the research project “Silicium-basierte Grundmaterialien für 3-dimensionale Transistoren - SIGMADT” (silicon-based materials for 3-dimensional transistors).

It is sponsored by the Federal Ministry for Education and Research (BMBF) with €6.5 million. The partners will jointly explore the basis for next-generation integrated electronic components, for example for DRAM memory applications.



This is said to strengthen the competence of the Saxon microelectronics locations in Dresden and Freiberg, particularly in the areas of semiconductor technology and material science. The framework of the high-tech strategy of the federal government funded project SIGMADT allows the partners an early cooperation in a strategic research area.



In future, 2-dimensional transistors will be replaced by 3-dimensional components. This will make it possible to accommodate future requirements (such as, lower power consumption and higher capacity) of new devices in increasingly smaller structure sizes. The objective of the research is to optimise the properties of wafers to the requirements of future 3-dimensional transistors.