Switzerland has chosen “DAB by Factum”

SRG SSR idée suisse, the public broadcaster in Switzerland, has chosen to order complete

DAB head end systems with full redundancy from Factum Electronics AB. During 2005-2007 SRG SSR plans to roll out DAB services covering all regions in Switzerland.

The ordered equipment consists of redundant multiplexer systems, audio encoders, data broadcasting servers and a seamless redundancy switch. The first step also includes a second multiplexer system for spare parts and ensemble tests at SRG SSR. A comprehensive package of training and software development tools is also part of the order. Factum Electronics has previously supplied similar digital radio solutions to customers in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Germany, Hungary, Italy, Korea, Norway, Sweden and United Kingdom.



Factum Electronics AB is a DAB system provider to large national broadcasters, network operators and commercial radio stations. “"DAB by Factum" is an established concept for user-friendly and flexible systems. Factum is not only offering the solutions to digital challenges, we are setting the standards and are leading the way for the new kind of radio”, said Kenneth Lundgren, Managing Director, Factum Electronics.