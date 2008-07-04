Seagate to invest in Londonderry, Northern Ireland

Seagate Technology is said to invest around £120 million in its Springtown plant in Londonderry, Northern Ireland.

The company will use the investment to upgrade equipment, infrastructure and research and development. Seagate started production in the Springtown facility in 1994 and the company will be set for the future, a spokesperson told The Manufacturer.



As evertiq reported earlier, the company stated that the company will close down its production facility Limavady, Co. Derry in July this year. The production will be transferred to Malaysia.