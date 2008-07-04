SEND Signal Elektronik insolvency proceedures

The bankruptcy procedures for the Germany based company SEND Signal Elektronik were opened at the District Court of Hamburg.

The company, which among others designs and manufactures components for tsunami early-warning systems, had to file for insolvency proceedures at the District Court of Hamburg due to illiqidity and overextension.



The company already filed for insolvency on May 22, 2008 and proceedures were opened yesterday (application by the debtor). Insolvency administrator is Dr. Olaf Büchler (lawyer). Claims of creditors are to be filed with the administrator no later that August 22, 2008.