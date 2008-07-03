Daewoo builds another plant in Poland

Daewoo will invest into a new facility in Strzelce Opolskie in Poland, where the company is said to produce air bags, car electronics elements and shock absorbers.

The plant will employ and estimated 100-150 staff and start production in autumn next year. The production is scheduled to reach 5 million units a year. The plant will be constructed in the Strzelce Opolskie Economic Area. Paiz said that S&T Daewoo has entered into a preliminary agreement with Opel's Gliwice plant for car parts sales.