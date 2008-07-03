Intel opens facility in Kiryat Gat, Israel

Intel has opened its wafer production facility in Kiryat Gat. The company invested a total some of $3.5 billion in the new facility.

The plant is said to employ around 2000 staff in future and will produce 45-nanometer technology processors. Intel Israel's general manager Maxine Fassberg told The Globes the he will manage the facility personally. He continued that the facility will be able to produce silicon wafers that are worth $10 million per day.