Infineon plans ambitious restructuring

The new Infineon CEO Peter Bauer, said that the company with undergo a radical restructuring process. In addition, Infineon will also implement tough cut plans.

However, massive jobs cuts should not be the way, the CEO said on Wednesday in Munich. The facilities in Regensburg, Dresden (Germany) and Villach (Austria) will not be affected by outsourcing and closure. However, it cannot be guaranteed that there will be no job losses.



Infineon plans to save primarily on material costs and through a more efficient organizational structure; planned to secure hundreds of millions in savings. It should be a top priority to lose as few jobs as possible, the CEO said. The company currently employs around 43.000 staff worldwide.



In future, the business will be divided into five core sectors: automotive, industrial electronics, security electronics, wired and wireless communications. In addition, the new departments will be under direct supervision of the Board.