56 employees at Elprint in danger

The employees at Elprint AS had the worst possible start to their holidays, when the company filed for bankruptcy on Tuesday.

Bankruptcy came after three years with several large investments. The employees were informed about the bankruptcy during a management briefing yesterday. However, it was not an entirely new surprise to them. "We did not receive any wages for last month, so we knew something was not right." said union representative Bette Gry Johansen to local newspapers.