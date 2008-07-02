Pramac to invest in Central Europe

Italian equipment manufacturer Pramac plans to build a new plant in Central Europe; however the location is not set yet.

Slovakia is said to be a favourable option for the new production site, however nothing has been decided yet. Pramac will establish 400 new jobs, mainly in production, but research and development may follow. The initial investment is said to be around €24 million. The company said that 90% of the production in the new plant would be exported.