XJTAG appoints Parallel Systems as UK distributor

XJTAG has appointed Parallel Systems as a distributor to sell its XJTAG system into the Electronic Design Automation (EDA) channel in the UK and Ireland.

Parallel Systems will be selling the XJTAG system into its established base of printed circuit board (PCB) system houses and silicon developers, particularly targeting designers using high pin count digital devices in their products and those developing mixed signal designs.



The XJTAG system is a solution for debugging, testing and programming complex ball grid array (BGA) populated printed circuit boards (PCBs) and systems throughout the product lifecycle. It complements Parallel Systems’ portfolio of design systems as it can be used in tandem with EDA products to further reduce the cost and shorten the development cycle of electronic products.



The XJTAG development system enables engineers to test a high proportion of the circuit (both JTAG and non-JTAG/cluster devices) including BGA and chip scale packages, such as SDRAMs, Ethernet controllers, video interfaces, Flash memories, FPGAs and microprocessors. XJTAG also enables In-System Programming of FPGAs, CPLDs and Flash memories, includes a growing library of device-centric test scripts, and provides support for Xilinx’s Virtex-5 FPGA System Monitor.