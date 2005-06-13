Nokia, Intel collaborate on WiMAX

Nokia and Intel has announced a cooperation to accelerate the development, adoption and deployment of WiMAX technology, helping to bring new capabilities and data services to mobile users over high-speed broadband networks.

The companies will collaborate on several areas in support of mobile WiMAX technology (IEEE 802.16e) including mobile clients, network infrastructure and market development. For mobile devices and notebook platforms, Intel and Nokia will work closely to identify and deliver the unique power and performance requirements of the technology, and will work on base station strategies to help deploy a WiMAX network infrastructure that will provide adequate and reliable coverage.



In addition, the companies will engage in market development efforts to demonstrate to service providers and the industry how WiMAX can enhance data service capabilities of the network while complementing existing 3G networks. Lastly, Nokia and Intel will work together to ensure successful finalization of the 802.16e standard in IEEE and related specification work in the WiMAX Forum.



Nokia and Intel are members of the WiMAX forum, which is an industry-led non-profit corporation formed to promote and certify compatibility and interoperability of broadband wireless products. WiMAX, which stands for Worldwide Interoperability for Microwave Access, is a standards-based wireless technology that provides high-throughput broadband connections over long distances. WiMAX can be used for a number of applications, including "last mile" broadband connections, hotspots and high-speed enterprise connectivity for business.



WiMAX IEEE 802.16e version, which is expected to be standardized later this year, will offer increased portability of broadband Internet access.