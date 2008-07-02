ABB builds new factory in Bulgaria

ABB has started the construction of its new facility in the Rakovski Industrial Zone near Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The factory will produce low voltage automation and power products. The company will invest around €12,6 million in this new facility, which will be operational in Q1/09 and employ around 500 people. However, the facility will solely produce for the export market. ABB's new factory is said to be part of an offset program.