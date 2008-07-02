Will Lego's decision affect other Hungarian plants from Flextronics?

As evertiq reported yesterday, Lego will terminate its outsourcing contract with Flextronics next year. Lego will take over Flextronics' Hungarian plant in Nyiregyhaza and another one in Mexico, but how this will affect other Flextronics plants in Hungary is still no clear.

How this will affect the other Hungarian plants from Flextronics - in respect to production and staff numbers - is not yet known. At the Nyíregyháza facility, the LEGO Group is in negotiations with Flextronics to take over the plant and people. These discussions will hopefully be concluded by the end of July.