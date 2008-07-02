Elprint declares bankruptcy

A new blow for the Nordic PCB industry. The Norwegian PCB manufacturer Elprint AS had to file for bancruptcy with the Bergen District Court yesterday.

Elprint AS, declared bancruptcy on July, 1. evertiq sought comments from various parties responsible, all of whom refused to comment. Kyrre Ans, the law firm dealing with Elprint's bancruptcy, however confirmed that the company has gone bankrupt. What will happen to the subsidiaries is still unclear. The matter will be addressed on August, 25th at Bergen District Court.