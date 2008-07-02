The renaissance of black oxide<br>in PCB production

Some years ago, the word went around that the printed-circuit-board industry was no longer revolutionizing, but rather evolving. The attempt to launch new processes on the market often resulted in a revival of "established" procedures.

It is hence not surprising that the chemical process of black oxidation to produce bonding layers is on the uprise in the fabrication of multilayer circuit boards. The alternative processes for bonding layers that have frequently been used in the recent past are not as reliable as the classic black-oxidation process - neither with regard to the totality of requirements to be met, nor in all fields of application, such as laser drilling.



It is therefore with good reason that the black-oxidation process is currently experiencing a sensational comeback on account of its reliability and the quality evident on visual inspection. HMS Höllmüller has continually improved its equipment for the black-oxidation process and standardized it as far as possible within the HMS ComTech product range.



The key element in the process is the titanium module, which makes it possible to run printed circuit boards at higher temperatures. Together with HMS' special flooding procedure, this results in better adhesiveness and gives an homogeneous surface. However, flawless production depends decisively on the design of the production line as a whole, and this is where HMS' "Total System Concept" comes in.



With HMS Black Oxide equipment, our customers obtain neat, scratch-proof surfaces, and the "pink-ring effect" is also reduced significantly. For the circuit-board manufacturer, this means considerably fewer rejects and better subsequent processing.