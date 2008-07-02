Further cut backs at Lego in Billund

Lego's plant in Billund, Denmark will continue to see dwindling staff numbers, further cutbacks are planned.

The plant had around 2500 employees in the 1980's. While this number was reduced to 1000 until 2008, further cutbacks are planned. By 2012, only 300 - 400 remaining staff is to be employed at the Billund plant.



However, Joergen Vig Knudstorp - president of Lego - maintained that the facility will not be closed down all together. He told AFP, "Billund will in the future be maintained as a strategic base, housing the research and product development."