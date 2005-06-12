Electronics Production | June 12, 2005
evertiq at the Conference on Lead Free Electronics
The IPC/Soldertec Global 3rd International Conference on Lead Free Electronics in Barcelona, was finalized June 10 after 4 days with one of the strongest programs ever to be delivered. Lars Wallin, IPC European Representative, report.
Experts from Japan, the United States, Europe, Australia, Israel and Singapore shared critical information on lead free issues, namely how to prepare for RoHS (Restriction of Hazardous Substances) with more than 160 conference attendees. At the conference the following trends were explored:
Legislation: Despite the presence of experts within the EU TAC (Technical Advisory Committee), manufacturers are still unclear on exemptions. For example, a car radio is not included in RoHS regardless where it is used say written guidelines from EU but other experts say the exemption only applies when it is placed in a vehicle. Decisions, which have been taken by the TAC, have now been questioned by the EU parliament and are not considered valid. The conclusion is that many questions that previously appeared to have solid answers are now on a shaky foundation.
Solder paste: Of 18 (record number) table top exhibitors, there were three large solder paste suppliers who stated that SAC, SnCu (Ni) or SnAg is the best option for every board produced by all existing EMS and OEM factories. At the same time, experts from different parts of the world presented solder paste alloys including a different mix of Sn, Ag, Cu, Zn, Bi and In and every alternative has its advantages and few drawbacks. In addition, bare board suppliers are offering a larger range of surface treatments which sometimes gives an excellent solder joint but often gives an unacceptable result according to the new IPC-A-610D standard. It will not to be an easy task for product owners, production engineers and those who are responsible for the quality to pick up the “right” solder paste that meets their board needs.
Reliability: Large OEMs like IBM represented the production side of the electronic industry along side government/industry financed institutes like NPL Material Centre in the United Kingdom, Franhofer Institute in Germany and IVF in Sweden. All of them are now concerned about the reliability of assembled boards. Tests are being done but the numbers of parameters that are available are so high that it will take many years to have valid data. Unfortunately the date for RoHS compliance will not wait for the data to be ready and the reliability consequences on future electronic products can not be predicted. Many of the industry experts sharing their knowledge at the lead free conference did have answers to participants’ questions, but some admitted that the implementation of the RoHS directive will be more technically complicated than they first thought. The financial side will soon be an issue at many managing directors’ table causing them to deal with unexpected headaches. But readers should be patient and continue their RoHS compliance work.
For those who still have questions, more answers can be found at the IPC/JEDEC lead free conference in Brussels, October 17-19.
Lars Wallin
IPC European Representative
Legislation: Despite the presence of experts within the EU TAC (Technical Advisory Committee), manufacturers are still unclear on exemptions. For example, a car radio is not included in RoHS regardless where it is used say written guidelines from EU but other experts say the exemption only applies when it is placed in a vehicle. Decisions, which have been taken by the TAC, have now been questioned by the EU parliament and are not considered valid. The conclusion is that many questions that previously appeared to have solid answers are now on a shaky foundation.
Solder paste: Of 18 (record number) table top exhibitors, there were three large solder paste suppliers who stated that SAC, SnCu (Ni) or SnAg is the best option for every board produced by all existing EMS and OEM factories. At the same time, experts from different parts of the world presented solder paste alloys including a different mix of Sn, Ag, Cu, Zn, Bi and In and every alternative has its advantages and few drawbacks. In addition, bare board suppliers are offering a larger range of surface treatments which sometimes gives an excellent solder joint but often gives an unacceptable result according to the new IPC-A-610D standard. It will not to be an easy task for product owners, production engineers and those who are responsible for the quality to pick up the “right” solder paste that meets their board needs.
Reliability: Large OEMs like IBM represented the production side of the electronic industry along side government/industry financed institutes like NPL Material Centre in the United Kingdom, Franhofer Institute in Germany and IVF in Sweden. All of them are now concerned about the reliability of assembled boards. Tests are being done but the numbers of parameters that are available are so high that it will take many years to have valid data. Unfortunately the date for RoHS compliance will not wait for the data to be ready and the reliability consequences on future electronic products can not be predicted. Many of the industry experts sharing their knowledge at the lead free conference did have answers to participants’ questions, but some admitted that the implementation of the RoHS directive will be more technically complicated than they first thought. The financial side will soon be an issue at many managing directors’ table causing them to deal with unexpected headaches. But readers should be patient and continue their RoHS compliance work.
For those who still have questions, more answers can be found at the IPC/JEDEC lead free conference in Brussels, October 17-19.
Lars Wallin
IPC European Representative
Henkel builds global innovation centre for adhesive technologies Henkel says that it has laid the corner stone for the new global innovation centre of its Adhesive...
Jabil to take over 14 sites from Johnson & Johnson During the EMS providers conference call related to the its fiscal 2018 performance. CEO...
Leoni with a new plant in Serbia – wants to hire more than 4’000 The German cable specialist is looking to become one of the largest industrial employers in...
Jabil: ’What we’re doing is working’ EMS provider Jabil delivers another strong fiscal year. “What we’re doing is...
Voltabox acquires manufacturer of battery systems Voltabox AG says it has acquired all shares in Accurate Smart Battery Solutions GmbH...
Compass Electronics Group acquires Qualitronics EMS provider Compass Electronics Group (CEG), says that it has acquired...
Teledyne AES invests in main production facility Teledyne Advanced Electronic Solutions (AES), a business unit of the Teledyne Defense...
Kaga Electronics to acquire 70% of Fujitsu Electronics Kaga Electronics and Fujitsu Semiconductor Limited (FSL) have entered into a definitive...
Amtech get order for multi-phase high efficiency N-type expansion project Amtech Systems’ solar subsidiary, Tempress Systems, has received an order for the...
2’900 German jobs to go as part of Siemens €500M savings plan Siemens and the company's Central Works Council have signed a reconciliation of interests based on the framework agreement reached in May.
Saft recharges its commitment to India Battery manufacturer, Saft, says that the company has completed the purchase of...
SemiGen increases contract manufacturing capability Following its move into a new facility, SemiGen announces additional capital investment of...
US Digital selects E by Siplace Continuing its nearly 15-year partnership with ASM, Vancouver, WA-based OEM US...
Taiwanese company inaugurates new plant in Hungary Taiwan based electronics company, Sinbon, has officially opened its new plant in...
SEMI: 'Industry spending remains solid' North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 2.24...
Evonik to build new silicone plant in Geesthacht German chemicals company, Evonik, is investing a double-digit million euro amount in the...
Medtronic to acquire Mazor Robotics Medtech company, Medtronic plc and Mazor Robotics, a supplier of robotic guidance...
Obducat receives from a Canadian university Obducat Technologies AB, a supplier of system solutions for lithography processing, has...
NKT divests its railway cable business NKT is divesting its railway cable business to the Swedish company Elcowire Group AB...
Plexus’ on the move – opens ‘enhanced’ Penang design centre The EMS provider is expanding its Engineering Solutions business in Penang, Malaysia...
Season Group already seeing effect of US Tariff changes EMS provider Season Group is already seeing a significant surge in enquiries as a result of...
Finnish EMS provider invests in Polish unit There are great opportunities at Darekon’s Polish manufacturing facility as significant new...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments