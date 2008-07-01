Orbotech introduces new AOR System

Orbotech introduced its new PerFix Automated Optical Repair (AOR) system for shorts and excess copper - for the bare printed circuit board production industry.

“We are pleased to introduce a new production technology for the PCB industry”, commented Mr. Hanan Gino, President of the PCB Division at Orbotech. “By automatically fixing short defects which frequently cannot be repaired manually, this solution will enable manufacturers to achieve operational cost savings, particularly as the complexity of board designs continues to increase. We have already installed several systems in manufacturing facilities worldwide and the results have been very favorable.”



Featuring Orbotech's patent-pending technology, PerFix employs the advanced image acquisition and image processing techniques of Orbotech’s field proven SIP Technology for AOI combined with superior laser control. PerFix achieves accurate, repeatable and reliable results for advanced PCB applications, which are not possible with manual repair.