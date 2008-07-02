Diehl to secure jobs at Airbus-site in Laupheim

The industrial group Diehl, plans to secure all jobs at the Airbus plant in Laupheim, Germany, after the acquisition is completed.

"We want to grow there. I don't see a loss of jobs," Thomas Diehl, CEO, is quated by dpa. The company is said to establish the Laupheim plant as a separate unit within the Diehl Group.



In fiscal year 2007, the Diehl Group increased its sales by €90.4 million (or 4.3%) to €2,217.2 million. In 2007, the net operating income again improved noticeably, from €60.3 million (in 2006) to €90.6 million. This increase was due to both the generally good business development and the success of the improvement measures taken in past years. The Diehl Group's staff size rose by 798 persons to 11,242. This rise took place primarily abroad, in the "Metall" and "Controls" Corporate Divisions. The Diehl Group expects further sales growth for 2008.