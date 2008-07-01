Fujitsu makes final decision on<br>PCB manufacturing transfer

Solihull-based Fujitsu Telecommunications Europe (FTEL) said that a final decision has been taken to transfer its PCB (printed circuit board) manufacturing operations to sister company, Fujitsu Network Communications (FNC), in the United States.

The key factor in the decision was the continuing volatility in demand for products in the global telecommunications market. The transfer is scheduled for completion by 31 December 2008.



FTEL will retain its assembly and test activities at its Solihull plant. In addition, it will create a configuration and staging function in Solihull. This will improve its ability to respond rapidly and supply ‘plug and play’ solutions tailored to individual customer requirements. The move of the manufacturing activities to FNC is now expected to result in a net loss of less than 100 jobs.



COO Tony Oppenheim, set out the reasons behind the Board’s decision: "This has been an extremely difficult decision, and has been made after intensive consultation over alternative solutions, which would have enabled the manufacturing of PCBs to remain in Solihull. Unfortunately, the flexibility afforded by the alternatives would not have been sufficient to deal with the degree of demand volatility. We regret the additional anxiety that this extended process has caused amongst our staff. The outcome was finely balanced, but the Board’s duty is to protect both the long-term interests of the business and the wider workforce as a whole."