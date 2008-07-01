Kontron acquires 100% of Malaysian production subsidiary

Kontron has acquired 100% of the production site in Penang, Malaysia. Kontron chairman Ulrich Gehrmann says that this step will allow the continuous improvement of production costs.

Furthermore, it will strengthen the long-term independence with the complete control over production matters. Manufacturing capacity in relatively high-cost locations such as North America will be gradually discontinued and relocated to Asia.



The acquisition of the remaining shares will also strengthen the favourable position of the joint venture "Quanmax" in the Asian market. It is intended to attract an additional joint venture partner to reduce Kontron's leadership in the joint venture - in respect to equality of partners.