Circast installs Orbotech Direct Imaging System

Orbotech S.A., the European subsidiary of Orbotech Ltd., today announced the purchase and installation of a DP™-100SL Laser Direct Imaging system by PCB manufacturer Circast Electronics Ltd. United Kingdom.

This acquisition is part of Circast's on-going investment in advanced production equipment to address current demand and future growth opportunities. Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Mike Urry, Owner, said: "The DP-100SL system is an essential part of our production strategy which includes having the flexibility and adaptability in our manufacturing processes to produce the high tech boards our customers are requesting at competitive pricing."



Mr. Jacob Azran, President of Orbotech S.A., said: "Circast is implementing pro-active steps toward achieving their medium and long-term plans as a leading high tech PCB manufacturer. We are very pleased that they have selected our Laser Direct Imaging technology as an important solution that will deliver critical advantages for their future success."