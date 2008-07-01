Jabil looks for incentives to stay in Florida

Jabil tries to win some incentives to stay in Florida and invest around $12 billion in the region. The EMS-provider is said to build its new headquarters at the Gateway Business Park.

The Tampa Bay Business Journal reports that the local city council has approved an incentive package of $33 million for an unidentified company, which leaves room for further speculations.



Evertiq.com reported earlier that the officials of St. Petersburg, Florida have offered Jabil money to stay in St. Petersburg. This option includes a rebuilding, grants and tax breaks of around $35 million. In return Jabil will employ another 860 people and build a new plant.