Cut backs at Siemens-Austria

The CEO of Siemens Austria Brigitte Ederer said that there will also be job cuts in Austria - as part of the global austerity programme of the company.

According to Austrian press reports, the facilities in Linz, Vienna and Siegendorf will be affected. Speculations state that around 600 employees will be affected by the job cuts. However, no numbers are yet released. Siemens Austria supposedly plans to sell all three sites, reported Die Presse.



Ms. Ederer told the press that a management buy-out would be favoured as a solution.



As evertiq reported earlier, the German group plans a worldwide reduction of staff numbers and about 17000 jobs are said to go. Especially the middle and senior management positions will see drastic cut backs. Siemens plans to save around €1.2 billion in sales and administration efforts by 2010.